Wife kicks,as husband Moved in with Married Mistress to jointly  owned Magodo home

Katherine Daramola says her husband and his mistress are conniving to deprive her of the property, an allegation Mr Daramola denies.

A United States-based lawyer has accused her estranged husband, Adetokunbo Daramola, of plans to illegally acquire their jointly-owned property in Lagos.

Katherine Daramola, 57, said her husband and his mistress are conniving to perpetrate the act.

The property in question is a twin duplex at Magodo, an high-brow estate in Lagos.

Allegations

In 2010, Mr Daramola partly relocated to Nigeria where he began executing contracts for the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) and some local government areas in the state, Mrs Daramola said.

The couple had earlier acquired plots of land at the Magodo GRA where they built the duplex.

“We got two plots of land at Magodo but we were not able to build on both plots, so we got a developer who paid N10 million on an agreement that he would take two duplexes and the family the other two duplexes,” said Mrs Daramola.

“We built two duplexes and the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) has my name (on it).”

Mrs Daramola said she contributed 75 per cent of the money spent on building the house and furnished most parts of their home.

She alleged that, unknown to her, her husband, while in Nigeria, began an affair with another married woman.

Upon completion and furnishing of their home, her husband and his mistress moved into the house, she added.