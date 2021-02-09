Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

At Bolu Akin-Olugbade’s burial, collections of Rolls-Royce cars on parade

Younews Ng February 9, 2021

Billionaire businessman, Bolu Akin-Olugbade’s Service of Songs was held in style on Wednesday, February 3; and his collections of Rolls-Royce cars, clothes, and library was showcased everywhere at the venue.

The 64 years old, who passed on January 13th, 2021, of COVID-19 had a great love for Rolls-Royce of different models, as well as different native attires (agbada). He had close 10 different Rolls-Royce cars customized in his name.

Akin-Olugbade, one of the world’s biggest Rolls-Royce collector, died in January at the age of 64 after battling with COVID-19 complications in Lagos.

Some of his beloved Rolls Royce brands were on parade at the service of songs held at Habour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday. Also on parade were his clothes, library, and other personal belongings.

