Bitcoin (BTC) shot up by thousands of dollars on Monday after the news about Tesla’s bitcoin made headlines and went viral on social media. The price per BTC hit a whopping $44,899 per unit and the price has retreated some since the top. Currently, bitcoin (BTC) is exchanging hands for $43,107 per unit with $27.9 billion in global trade volume. During the last seven days, BTC has risen over 30% and over 9% during the last month. 90-day stats show bitcoin is up 186% and 332% against the U.S. dollar for the last 12 months.

Bitcoin Price Surpasses $44k Handle, ETH Futures Launch, Tesla’s Balance Sheet BTC Praised

Ethereum (ETH) is up 13% today and trading for $1,713 per unit on Monday. In the fourth position stands cardano (ADA) which is up 12% and swapping for $0.68 per coin. The fifth-largest crypto asset, by market valuation, is polkadot (DOT) which has gained 16% on Monday and is trading for $22 per coin. Polkadot is followed by XRP ($0.45), LTC ($165), BNB ($73), DOGE ($0.081), and LINK ($25).

A number of analysts said that they were also not surprised to hear that Elon Musk’s Tesla was getting into bitcoin after the announcement on Monday. David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group said he expects even more big names to join the crypto space.

“We’re not surprised to see the headlines around Tesla’s move into bitcoin and expect 2021 will be a year that many other big names make the official crossover into the space,” the LMAX executive said on Monday. “Bitcoin’s resiliency in 2020 had already set the stage for this next major rotation, with bitcoin finally maturing into an asset capable of satisfying the needs of institutional participants.