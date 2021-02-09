Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gang war crisis deepens in Alakuko, Lagos, faction leader murdered

Younews Ng February 9, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 74 Views

Rival group has killed second in command to Confidence, the leader of Eye cult group at Dalemo..leading to constant fear, as the crisis lingers

Residents of that area up to Alakuko area of Lagos State are still living in fear following unrelenting clashes between rival cultists in the area.

The area has been thrown into confusion  was like war theatre, and as at Monday the situation is far from calm.

Police had made some arrest, claiming, the hoodlum usually are imported from Ogun to foment trouble in Lagos State.

“Lagos Police Command today arrested 19 suspects in connection with the lawlessness in Dalemo, Alakuko and Kola.

Recovered from the suspects were machetes, hand saw, axe and bikes. They are to be transferred to SCID, Panti.

Meanwhile, police are on convoy patrol of the affected communities.

 

