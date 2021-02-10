70yr old man living with HIV defiles 6-yr-old girl, arrested

Mr Akeh Nicodemus has revealed how he lured 6-year-old girl into his house in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue state and raped her.

According to his confession before the police, he called her and gave her garri to drink, then perfected his evil act on the innocent girl. When the girl’s parents came looking for her in the neighbourhood, he hid her in his bathroom. The little girl later opened up to her parents when they noticed that she was bleeding and asked some questions.

He also confessed to living with HIV for 20yrs.

Since his wife left him, his only option was to get young girls to satisfy his sexual urge.

The girls mother, we learnt did not want a case, and even went to the police station to have the man released,

She said : We are both from the same place and her husband (blind) asked her to drop the case before village elders will lay a curse on them or ban them from the village if anything happens to the old man.

Her husband said that they should rather settle amicably out of the police station.

The man has been detained while further investigation is ongoing and will be charged to court within the week.