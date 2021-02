Diminutive Nigerian actor cum On-Air personality, Victor Nwaogu who is also known as Nkubi is set to tie the knot.

The renowned actor made this known in a recent social media post he made on his verified social media handle on Instagram.

Sharing some photos with his soon-to-be wife, he wrote;

“It is Official.

D NWAOGU’S

(MY 4FT LIFE WITH MY WIFE)

Make e for no loss. As others dey talk, “I am off the Market”