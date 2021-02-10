el Rufai’s 10 point solutions to Farmers/ Herdsmen Crisis in Kaduna

(1) Kaduna State government is setting aside 5,000 square kilometres to build the largest cattle ranch in Africa in Birnin Gwari;

(2) Kaduna State governor has reached an agreement with Al Rayan Islamic Bank to open an animal feed compounder at Birnin Gwari;

(3) Kaduna State government has reached a deal with the New York Giants Leather & Suede Jackets Company to open a manufacturing facility in Kaduna;

(4) Kaduna State government has successfully wooed Nestle to open a dairy plant in Zaria;

(5) Kaduna State government shall be opening Africa’s largest abattoir in Kafanchan. It shall be funded with an Islamic Finance loan;

(6) Malaysian Islamic bank CIMB has agreed to loan Kaduna State $5bn to build an intra-state light railway programme. This will engage up to 2m youths over a five year programme;

(7) Kaduna State will open at least two technical training colleges in each of its 23 local government areas;

(8) At the Birnin Gwari ranch there shall be a disarmament centre where all armed herdsmen and bandit can hand in their weapons without prosecution;

(9) As from henceforth, Kaduna State will match Michael Okpara’s policy of spending 45% of its annual budget on education; and

(10) Kaduna State government will open a 1,000 square kilometre solar farm in Makarfi. It will have an adjoining factory that manufactures panels with the view of providing employment for at least 20,000 people.