Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Gunshots as Lagos NURTW rival groups clash in Obalende

Younews Ng February 11, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 30 Views

Thugs are heavily armed with guns shooting here and there,”

Gunshots have been reportedly fired as rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers allegedly clashed in the Obalende Area of Lagos State on Thursday morning.

The clash which started around 8am, as learnt, led to panic in the area as motorists, passengers and passersby scampered for safety.

The Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force which responded a call, said, “DPOs and other policemen are on ground addressing the situation.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs, move ‘beyond beer’ to offset COVID-19 losses

The brewer, which is pushing to dominate the Nigerian market, will cut personnel expenses by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.