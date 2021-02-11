BREAKING: Gunshots as Lagos NURTW rival groups clash in Obalende

Thugs are heavily armed with guns shooting here and there,”

Gunshots have been reportedly fired as rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers allegedly clashed in the Obalende Area of Lagos State on Thursday morning.

The clash which started around 8am, as learnt, led to panic in the area as motorists, passengers and passersby scampered for safety.

The Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force which responded a call, said, “DPOs and other policemen are on ground addressing the situation.