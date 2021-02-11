INDISPENSABLE GENERALS :From Service Chiefs to Ambassadors

Nigerians are wondering why Service Chiefs who voluntarily threw in the towel would be considered for non-career ambassadorial portfolios in less than one week after they resigned their positions

Critics likened the situation to the man who sold his dog because it squats….to buy a monkey…The question is, has a squatting animal eventually left his home?

They say what is the difference between six and half a dozen. Eat yam with oil….and eat oil with yam is one and same thing. In other words, critics ask, why give persons who are presumed to have failed in the previous duties as Service Chiefs another or more responsibilities?

But the presidency or government does not reason along this line. The position of government is that the former Service Chiefs did so well in their last postings or assignment which cannot be overlooked of ignored. In other words, one good turn deserves another.

Indeed, the quartet appears indispensable as far as the Muhammadu Buhari administration is concerned. This government cannot just do without the experience of these “military gentlemen” who should serve the country in other capacities. They may be retired but they are not tired.

It is therefore not a surprise that the presidency insists that the non-career ambassadorial portfolios assigned to the foursome is a recognition of their hardwork and effort while serving the nation in the capacity of Service Chiefs.

The indispensable quartet are former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who have been nominated by President Buhari for non-career ambassador positions.