Nine of the Ibarapa North Oyo State kidnappers captured including the killers of Alhaja Sherifat Adisa of Subawah Petro Station Idere.

The police said her phone was used to track down the killers. The phone was of high quality, the killer simply inserted his sim into the phone and started using the phone. . . the rest is history.

Bororo Fulanis, we learnt were those involved.