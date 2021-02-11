Police Arrest Landlady’s Daughter For Beating Tenant to Death

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Ms Tina Essi, f, for the alleged murder of 49 year old Christian Akparie of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that on 31st January 2021, an argument, over the payment of Nepa Bill, ensued between the Landladys daughter, Ms Tina Essi and the deceased, both of the same address, which led to a fight. After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains but unfortunately, on Saturday 6th February 2021 at about 7am while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.

The police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and arrested the suspect immediately. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Departmet, SCIID, Panti for thorough investigation. The suspect is presently cooling her feet at the State CID, Panti, Yaba.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State command CP Hakeem Odumosu has however urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command will do the needful to have justice done in the matter. The police boss also appealed to Lagosians to always manage their differences and conflicts with maturity and seek police intervention where necessary to avoid untimely deaths and running into troubles.