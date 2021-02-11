Tension mounts in Igangan, as another farmer killed !

Residents of Igangan in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State are gripped by fear over the alleged killing of a 65-year-old farmer, Bashiru Akinlotan.

Some are suspecting that Akinlotan was strangulated to death and his killers set fire to his cocoa plantation.

His corpse was found around 5.30pm on Wednesday some 20 metres away from his farm.

He was reportedly buried on Wednesday night after the incident was reported at the police.

The Secretary of Farmers’ Union, Taiwo Adeagbo, popularly known as Akowe Agbe, when contacted told our correspondent that he led those who reported the case to the DPO at Igangan Police Station.

Adeagbo said, “We met him dead around 5.30pm about 20 metres away from his 12-acre cocoa plantation.

“Bashiru Akinlotan was about 65 years of age. We reported to lgangan Police Station, the corpse was released for burial by 8pm.

“He must have been strangulated and his farm was burnt. So this shows that our area is not yet safe.”

But the Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), When contacted said the man was not killed by herdsmen.

He said he probably died as a result of suffocation while trying to put out the fire on his farm.

Olayanju said, ” Autopsy would have revealed the cause of his death but his family have since buried him.”