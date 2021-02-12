Ayo Asagba is dead !

Dare Folarin, a colleague of his, while in Globacom writes :

News filtered in that my professional colleague and brother Ayo Asagba has slept in the Lord. I was taken aback that the quiet achiever was no more.

Our paths crossed when I joined the Public Relations Unit of Globacom in 2012. He was the rallying point for the Unit then and the go to person for solutions. We fittingly nicknamed him “the wise one”. I was reliably informed by ranking members of the PR Unit that he initiated the consumption of fruits and vegetables especially onions and tomatoes which was the first thing consumed in the morning. The tradition is still extant. As close as we were in the office, he was very private about his family life.

The only time I got close to his family was when his daughter wanted to serve in Abeokuta and he needed me to facilitate her stay in the rock city. Mr. Asagba was very contented, very witty and selfless to a fault. Since I heard about his demise, I have been looking for his picture in my archive and it took some time to get this one that we took at Yaba when we covered an assignment together.

He was also a great Master of Ceremony and conversationalist! He will be sorely missed. He was a Taurean born 28th April, a day before my own birthday. He attended University of Ife and worked at Lever Brothers, Guinness and Globacom.

I know nothing takes God, whom he served, by surprise.

Death is the most democratic experience in life for we shall all participate in it. See you wise one on Resurrection Day! Good night!