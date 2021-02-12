Bauchi gov : Yoruba should accommodate herdsmen, Nobody owns any forests in Nigeria

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that herdsmen carry firearms to protect themselves against cattle rustlers.

The governor said innocent herdsmen are being attacked and killed and their possessions carted away.

The governor spoke as Special Guest of Honour at the launch of the inaugural edition of the Bauchi Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ’s magazine titled ‘Correspondents’ Watch’ on Thursday.

While speaking on recent allegations against herdsmen, the governor said the cattle herders have the right to live anywhere as Nigerians, adding that the forests where they graze their cows belong to nobody.

According to Mohammed, “The west doesn’t want to accommodate other tribes but we are accommodating your tribe in Bauchi. We have Yoruba who have stayed in Bauchi for over150 years, some of them have been made permanent secretaries in Gombe, Bauchi and Borno but because the Fulani man is practising the tradition of transhumans, pastoralism, he has been exposed to cattle rustlers who carry a gun, kill him and take away his cows.

He has no option than to carry AK 47 because the government and society are not protecting him. It’s the fault of the government.

“Nobody owns any forests in Nigeria, it is owned by Nigeria. Under Section 23, 24 and 25 of the Constitution, every Nigerian is free to stay anywhere. Anybody can speak anyhow but we are only exercising restraint.

“If cybercrime is being practised mostly by one tribe, you don’t criminalise the whole tribe because of this.

That is why you journalists need to be sensitive and exercise restraint. Avoid writing reports that will threaten the unity of this country.”

The Bauchi governor also tackled his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom for his alleged poor handling of farmers/herders clashes in his state that spilt to other states.

My brother and my colleague, Ortom started all this as regards herders clashes with other tribes. That is why I must commend the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), Solomon Lalong.

He is a hero in the promotion of peace despite his diverse and minority background. He puts an end to the incessant fighting between herdsmen and other tribes in Plateau.”