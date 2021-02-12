Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said government would not allow any further resort to violence in the name of #EndSARSprotest.

Mohammed, who stated this during a press conference in Abuja, admitted that peaceful protests are the constitutional rights of Nigerians. According to him, violent protests are not.

In the text of the briefing tagged ‘Perpetration of violence under the guise of #EndSARS: Never again – FG,” he said the chances that any peaceful protest would be hijacked at this time were very high.

The minister claimed that based on the intelligence at the disposal of the Federal Government, some Nigerian activists had linked up with others outside Nigeria, “including subversive elements”, with a view to destabilising the country.

He stated, “We cannot and must not allow this to happen.”

Mohammed said, “Any further resort to violence in the name of EndSARS will not be tolerated this time.

“The security agents are ready for any eventuality. A situation in which six soldiers and 37 policemen were murdered in cold blood by hoodlums will not repeat itself. The attack, looting and razing of 269 private and public properties will not happen again. The killing of 57 civilians will not be re-enacted.

“We therefore strongly warn those who are planning to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday to desist. We know that many of those who have been loudest on social media in advertising the plan to reconvene in Lagos on Saturday are not even in Nigeria.

“They are elsewhere around the world fanning the embers of violence and inciting gullible people back home. No one should fall for their antics. No government anywhere will allow a repeat of the kind of destruction, killing and maiming wrought by the hijackers of EndSARS protests last year.

Mohammed added that the government was watching the role being played by the various social media platforms in the renewed clamour for violence in the country.

He recalled that the social media platforms were the ones nudging the #EndSARSprotesters on, until the situation got out of hand.