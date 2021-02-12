Jakande died peacefully in his sleep –Son

Jakande ‘s son Seyi has explained that Jakande died in his sleep around 11am.

According to the son, it was the deceased’s aides who discovered that he was not breathing.

Seyi said, “He had his breakfast this morning as usual and went back to sleep; his aides noticed that he was not breathing; so basically, he died in his sleep.

“We called in medical doctors and after examination, they said he was gone.”

Another child of the deceased, Ganiat, said, “It’s a great loss; I’m just trying to put myself together.

“My dad was a caring, loving father and a disciplinarian; he does not take any nonsense from anybody.”

The deceased’s younger sister, Omololu Osinuga, said she was going to miss him as he was like a demigod to the family.

She said, “He was a kind brother, presently, we miss our demigod. I will advise today’s politicians to emulate his sincerity, honesty and dedication.”