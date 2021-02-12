Newly retired DIG joins Anambra gov race, registers with APC

November, 2021 is another date for gubernatorial election Anambra State, and

a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Celestine Okoye,may have joined the raise.

He has joined the All Progressives Congress in Anambra State.

The retired DIG on Wednesday registered as a member of the APC at his polling unit of Ward 3, Awka, in the Awka South Local Government Area.

Responding to a question on his reason for joining the party, Okoye said, “Anambra State and South-East cannot continue to be in the opposition. Anambra and the Igbo need to be at the centre of what is happening in Nigeria.

“We should stop deceiving ourselves with APGA for it cannot take Anambra and the South-East anywhere.

“I’m interested in the area of strategies on how to win the election and bring Anambra APC to the centre.”

The state APC Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, who led members of the state executive of the party to witness Okoye’s registration, described the ex-police chief as “a big catch.”

Ejidike said, “We cannot continue to be on the sidelines. APC has done so much for South-East and Anambra State in areas of infrastructural development.

And the only way we can get more is to join the mainstream and 2023 is a sure banker for Igbo as it regards the Presidency.”

A source close to the retired police boss hinted that he was interested in contesting in the forth coming Anambra governorship election in November.