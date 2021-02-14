Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Actress (flakky ididowo) Ronke Odusanya’s husband demands DNA test of their new baby

Younews Ng February 14, 2021

A year and some months after welcoming a daughter named Fifehunmi, actress Ronke Odusanya, and the father of her child, Olanrewaju Saheed, popularly known as Jago, are enmeshed in a messy paternity scandal.

According to multiple reports, a Magistrates Court in Lagos State had ordered a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

It was also reported that the actress and her lawyer agreed to the request on the condition that the DNA fees would be footed by Saheed and that the court would ensure ‘it was a court-supervised DNA test’.

The actress had been discreet about the recent happenings in her relationship, and had deleted photos of her baby daddy on her Instagram page.

Ronke, who used to be in a relationship with Fuji maestro, Pasuma, had once stated that the father of her child was Jago in an IG post in 2019.

Diverse reactions have continued to trail the recent development, with many offering support to the 47-year-old actress.

