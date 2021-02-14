Gombe, Benue, Adamawa, Zamfara ready to receive returning herdsmen

The state governments in Gombe, Benue, Adamawa and Zamfara have signalled their preparedness to receive herdsmen relocating to the North.

The Northerner Elders Forum had, in a statement issued on Friday by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, called on northern governors “to prepare to receive law-abiding Fulani herders who may be compelled to relocate to the North.”

In a response, the Director General, Press Affairs, Gombe State Government House, Ismaila Misilli, said the state was ready to accommodate its citizens upon their decision to return home.

Adamawa State government said it was willing to resettle herders returning from the South.

The Director General, Media and Communications, Adamawa State Government House, Solomon Kumangar, on Friday, said the state, which is one of the participating states under the National Livestock Transformation Plan, would be able to accommodate the Fulani herders within a specified time, if that was the decision of the Northern Governors Forum.