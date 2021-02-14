Kidnappers kill farmer, son in fresh Kaduna attack

Bandits in the early hours of Saturday raided Baka Village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two persons.

The bandits were said to have invaded the village with the intension of kidnapping a farmer and his son.

The farmer and son who resisted being kidnapped. And they were shot and they both died on the spot.

Dan’Azumi Musa and the son, Sanusi Dan’Azumi.

According to reports, the bandits, while shooting sporadically, forcefully gained entry into the residence of one Musa Dan’Azumi, a farmer in the area, attempting to kidnap him and his son.