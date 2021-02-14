Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos Police halt, shut Owanbe party over Covid protocol

The party was just starting . Food and wine was flowing while the guests were swaying to the pulsating rhythm of the music of the dexterous band stand . Just then The Lagos State Safety Commission operatives and police officers stormed the FM Mogame, event centre at John Ogunnaike Street ikeja on Saturday February 13 and halted proceedings .

The party was disbanded for violating COVID-19 protocols
The guests were given time to leave the venue while the centre was sealed up. The event planner and owners of the event center will also face prosecution.

