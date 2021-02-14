Lagos Police halt, shut Owanbe party over Covid protocol

The party was just starting . Food and wine was flowing while the guests were swaying to the pulsating rhythm of the music of the dexterous band stand . Just then The Lagos State Safety Commission operatives and police officers stormed the FM Mogame, event centre at John Ogunnaike Street ikeja on Saturday February 13 and halted proceedings .

The party was disbanded for violating COVID-19 protocols

The guests were given time to leave the venue while the centre was sealed up. The event planner and owners of the event center will also face prosecution.