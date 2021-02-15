Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari congratulates Dr NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA on election as DG of WTO

Younews Ng February 15, 2021 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 120 Views

On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation, bringing joy and more honour to the country.

Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity) made this known, today, February 15, 2021.

As the Harvard-educated and renowned economist takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity, the President believes her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind.
President Buhari affirms that Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance, and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.
The President joins family, friends and colleagues in wishing Dr Okonjo-Iweala well in her new endeavour.

