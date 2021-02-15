Emirates extends Nigerian passengers ban till March

Emirates Airlines has extended the ban on passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai until March 10 2021.

It said travellers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to the date, according to a statement issued by the airline on Sunday.

Also, the carrier warned that passengers who had been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days would not be allowed entry into the United Arab Emirates (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).

Emirates noted that flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja would continue at the normal schedule as it urged travellers to contact the airline’s customer centre or their booking agent in terms of rescheduling.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had on February 5, 2021 barred the carrier from Nigeria, alleging flouting of COVID-19 protocols as well as the introduction of rapid antigen test as a requirement for Dubai travellers against the Nigerian government’s negative PCR requirements.

Meanwhile, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has received the certificate of accreditation from the Airports Council International in its Airports Council International Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

Evidence was presented by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and reviewed by the Airports Council International, which showed that providing a safe airport environment was its topmost priority.