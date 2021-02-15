FG plans concession of Lagos Trade Fair, Calabar, Kano SEZs

The Federal Government on Sunday announced its readiness to begin the process for the concession of four federal assets.

According to the Bureau of Public Enterprises, the assets include the Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Calabar Special Economic Zone and Kano Special Economic Zone.

The BPE stated that later this month it would hold an investors’ webinar to showcase investment opportunities in the assets.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises will hold an international investors’ webinar to showcase investment opportunities in four enterprises slated for concession on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

“The event will hold at 10am,” BPE stated in a statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, Amina Othman.

The statement was titled ‘BPE holds investors webinar On four concession opportunities February 23, 2021’.

It said the webinar was in line with the new mandate of the bureau as contained in a new Federal Government circular.