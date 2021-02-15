Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG should declare Sunday Igboho a terrorist — Northern youths

A section of youths in the northern part of the country has said Sunday Igboho should be tamed.

“We believe strongly that the inability of government at all levels to tame the lawless wings of Sunday Ighoho and his co-travellers has led to the emergence of his variants, hence, the renewed attacks on settled business people.

“We call on the federal government to declare Sunday Ighoho and his group as a terrorist organisation as he is not different from Boko Haram.

Youth group, Northern Youths Council of Nigeria on Sunday called on Northern governors to evacuate northerners from the southwest over the alleged attacks melted on them by suspected hoodlums at Sasha market, Akinyele local government area of Oyo State recently.

The group in a statement by Isah Abubakar and Mock Kure, President and Spokesman respectively also called on the federal government to declare Sunday Igboho a terrorist.

The statement read in part, “our attention has been drawn to the ongoing Carnage against Northerners, particularly in Shasa Market of Akinyele Local Government, Oyo State, South-West Nigeria where lives were either lost or injured, business premises and vehicles were burnt by hoodlums.

“We wish to condemn such attack in strongest terms possible and call on security agents to arrest the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to would-be hoodlums.

The hidden agenda to expel Northerners in that segment of the Country started with the call on all Herdsmen (Not criminal elements) by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, to leave all State-controlled forests reserves, this led to the sudden emergence of one Sunday Ighoho, as the ‘enforcer-in-chief of the hidden but now open agenda in faraway Oyo State.

“The eviction orders violates the provisions of The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as Amended) which guarantees freedom of movement of all citizens and rights to own movable and unmovable properties in any part of the Country

