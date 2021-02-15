Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

(Opinion): N22B National Theatre Renovation: Too much?

Younews Ng February 15, 2021

I’ve seen a lot of criticisms greet the purported plan by the Federal Government of Nigeria to renovate one of our National treasures; The National Theatre in Lagos State for a whooping N21billion.

“Wow! N21b for only renovation? Cement and paint o” my friend said to me and I told him “calm down first”.

Let’s go for a little stroll.

The Toyota Events Centre in Houston, Texas had its ground breaking on July 31, 2001 and was opened October 6, 2003.

It cost a whopping $235m ($327m 2019 Dollars) to complete. That’s roughly N88b (N123b 2019 dollars).

The National Theatre is one of our National monuments lying waste which if utilized can be a tourist/ events center for international awards and shows.

The National theatre was built in 1976 in preparation of the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC 76).

A lot of the money for renovations would go into digitization of the theatre to bring it up to a modern facility.

Nigerians should applaud the Buhari-led administration for finally remembering this monument and willing to bring it back to life to rake in revenue for the country.

It’ll interest you to note that even in its comatose state, Beyoncé’s “Keys to the Kingdom” in her Grammy nominated album “Black is King”, was filmed at the National Theatre Lagos State.

@ *Awajimimam Joshua Sampson Egop wrote this from Port Harcourt*

