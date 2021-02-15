Robbery Victim Spots His Attacker Five Days After

A leading member of a cult group, who also championed the vandalism of Obada-Oko Police Divisional headquarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, during last year’s #EndSARS” protest, has been arrested.

The suspect, Ibrahim Fatai, (a.k.a Emir), of the Eiye Confraternity was, though, not arrested in connection with the said vandalism, he was said to have robbed a victim (name withheld) of N120,000 and two bags of rice on Aroromi Street in Obada-Oko on February 5, 2021.

To successfully carry out the nefarious act, Ibrahim ensured he inflicted a grievous injury on his victim’s right wrist

It was in the course of investigation that his complicity in the vicious attack on the station became known.

Emir, as he is fondly called was, five days after violently dispossessing the victim of the said items, was sighted by the same victim, precisely on February 10, who quickly alerted the police.

Following the complaint, however, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Obada-Oko Division, CSP Bernard Ediogboyan, swiftly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene, where the suspect was apprehended.

Disclosing this in a press release made available to Crime Puzzle, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi stated that, the suspect had been terrorizing Obada-Oko and it’s environs for a while, before his eventual arrest on February 10.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who is leading member of Eiye Confraternity, led hoodlums who vandalized Obada-Oko Divisional headquarters on the 21st of October, 2020 during the #Endsars protest”, Oyeyemi said, adding that, “He has confessed to many cult related fracas in Obada-Oko and its environs”.

Consequently, however, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

The CP also directed that more efforts should geared towards ensuring the arrest of other members of the gang, in order to put an end to their nefarious activities in the area.