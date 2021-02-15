UK hits 15m vaccinations milestone

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed a “significant milestone” after confirming more than 15 million people in the United Kingdom (UK) have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

He also said England had hit its target of offering a jab to those in the top four priority groups most at risk from COVID-19.

In a video message, he said the country had “achieved an extraordinary feat”, adding: “It has been a truly national, UK-wide effort. We have done it together.”

However, not all of the most at risk have actually received their jabs yet and The Independent has reported concerns that some housebound over-80s have not even been contacted yet.

But, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has rejected an “arbitrary” demand by lockdown-sceptic Tories for a lifting of all legal restrictions in England by the end of April.

The prime minister has come under pressure from lockdown-sceptic Tories to lift England’s national lockdown restrictions entirely by the end of April.