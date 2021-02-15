What about Buhari’s new baby Infra-Co with initial seed capital of N1 trillion ?

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment Infra-Co with an initial seed capital of N1 trillion.

According to a statement issued by Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, the styled Infrastructure Company, Gwholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria will bePartnership set up under a Public-Private with an initial seed capital of N1 trillion.

While leveraging innovative financial strategies to pull in private sector investment, the entity is envisaged to grow to N15 trillion in assets and capital, over time.

Why this matters: The infrastructure company is expected to facilitate the development of critical infrastructure across the country. This move will help to bridge the nation’s infrastructure deficit, and provide a firm core for increasing national economic productivity and infrastructural growth.

In case you missed it: President Buhari earlier disclosed that InfraCo which is wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria will raise funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and Buhari approves an initial seed capital of N1 trillion to flag off the establishment of Nigeria Infrastructure Company.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment Infra-Co with an initial seed capital of N1 trillion.

According to a statement issued by Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, the styled Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria will be set up under a Public-Private Partnership with an initial seed capital of N1 trillion.

While leveraging innovative financial strategies to pull in private sector investment, the entity is envisaged to grow to N15 trillion in assets and capital, over time.

READ: Buhari orders MDAs to grant FIRS access to their systems

READ: President Buhari approves local production of helicopters by NASENI

Why this matters: The infrastructure company is expected to facilitate the development of critical infrastructure across the country. This move will help to bridge the nation’s infrastructure deficit, and provide a firm core for increasing national economic productivity and infrastructural growth.

In case you missed it: President Buhari earlier disclosed that InfraCo which is wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria will raise funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.

READ: CBN instructs banks to close accounts related to Crypto

What you should know

President Buhari, in a follow-up tweet on Twitter, disclosed that Infra-Co will be one of the premier infrastructure finance entities in Africa and will be wholly dedicated to Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

The entity which was developed with concept designs from the National Economic Council (NEC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria, is expected to raise its initial funding of N1 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension Funds, and Africa Finance Corporation, same with Subsequent funding which will be extended to local and foreign private sector development financiers.

SEARCH

Switch

Nairametrics

Nairametrics

BUSINESSBuhari approves the establishment of Infra-Co with initial seed capital of N1 trillion

Buhari approves an initial seed capital of N1 trillion to flag off the establishment of Nigeria Infrastructure Company.

Published 3 days agoon February 12, 2021By Omokolade Ajayi Muhamadu Buhari

SHARE TWEET

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment Infra-Co with an initial seed capital of N1 trillion.

According to a statement issued by Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, the styled Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria will be set up under a Public-Private Partnership with an initial seed capital of N1 trillion.

While leveraging innovative financial strategies to pull in private sector investment, the entity is envisaged to grow to N15 trillion in assets and capital, over time.

READ:

Why this matters: The infrastructure company is expected to facilitate the development of critical infrastructure across the country. This move will help to bridge the nation’s infrastructure deficit, and provide a firm core for increasing national economic productivity and infrastructural growth.

In case you missed it: President Buhari earlier disclosed that InfraCo which is wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria will raise funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.

What you should know :

President Buhari, in a follow-up tweet on Twitter, disclosed that Infra-Co will be one of the premier infrastructure finance entities in Africa and will be wholly dedicated to Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

The entity which was developed with concept designs from the National Economic Council (NEC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria, is expected to raise its initial funding of N1 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension Funds, and Africa Finance Corporation, same with Subsequent funding which will be extended to local and foreign private sector development financiers.

Buhari noted that the board of the Infra-Co will be chaired by the CBN Governor, while the board will include the MD of NSIA; President of Africa Finance Corporation, representatives of Nigerian Governors Forum and Ministry of Finance, and three independent directors from the private sector.

The Infra-Co will finance public asset development, facilitate infrastructure rehabilitation and reconstruction and also drive investments in cutting-edge infrastructure projects for roads, rail, power and other key sectors.