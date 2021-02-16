A peep into Ngozi Okonjo Iweala’s family

Mrs Ngozi is married to Dr Ikemba Iweala, a neurosurgeon. They got married in 1971.

Dr Ikemba I. Iweala is an emergency medicine physician in Washington, District of Columbia. He has been in practice for more than 20 years. He is the chairman of the IKE Foundation for Autism.

Ngozi Okonjo Iwaela’s children.

The couple has four children together – one daughter, Onyinye Iweala (AB, MD, PhD, Harvard).

Dr Onyinye Iweala is the first daughter. She is an assistant professor of medicine in the division of rheumatology, allergy and immunology.

They also have three sons, Uzodinma Iweala (AB, Harvard, MD, Columbia) is their first son. Uzodinma Iweala Uzodinma Iweala was born on 5th November 1982. He is currently 38 .

His debut novel, Beasts of No Nation, is a formation of his research work (in creative writing) at Harvard. It describes a child soldier in an unnamed African country.

Okechukwu Iweala is the third child of Okonjo-Iweala. He also graduated from Harvard University in 2005 where he studied Social Studies.

Uchechi Iweala (AB, MD, MBA, Harvard) is the last son of the Iweala’s. He graduated from Harvard in 2009 where he majored in Economics.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala’s parents.

Chukwuka Okonjo was a Nigerian mathematician and economist who was the Eze (King) of the Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State.

Okonjo married Kamene Ofunne and they had seven children.