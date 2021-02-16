Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: 60 reported dead as barge with over 700 passengers capsize

At least 60 people died when a passenger barge carrying more than 700 people capsized on the Congo River at night, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s humanitarian affairs minister said on Monday.

About 300 survivors had been found near the scene of the accident in Mai-Ndombe province in the west of the country, but another 240 remained unaccounted for, Steve Mbikayi wrote on Twitter.

“So far the rescue team has recovered 60 bodies and 300 survivors. There are still several missing after this shipwreck,” Mbikayi said in an interview.

Boat accidents are a hazard in the vast mineral-rich country, which has few tarred roads across its forested interior, and where vessels are often overloaded with passengers and cargo.

@: Reuters

