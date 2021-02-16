Veteran actor, Victor Decker’s decomposed body found dead, sitting in apartment

Veteran Nigerian actor, Victor Decker, was found dead in his apartment yesterday by his neighbours at about 5 pm.

The Mayor of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja, Jesse Nazareth, said Decker’s neighbours had to break down the door to his apartment before they found his lifeless decomposed body seated in his sitting room.

However, the cause of his death is still unknown. Victor Decker died at 72.

Nazareth said, “Yes, Victor Decker is dead. I am in the mortuary where they want to embalm him. I am not aware of the cause of his death. I just got a call that his neighbours did not see him for days so they got concerned.

They went to his house, knocked on his door but got no response so they had to break down the door. That was when they saw him sitting on his chair lifeless.

He was already smelling as he was decomposing. I rushed down there to arrange the necessary things.”

She added that several hospitals rejected the body of the late actor because it was already decomposing.

“I had to obtain a police report and cars to convey him to a hospital. I took him to several hospitals but they rejected him because his body was already decomposing. At about 3 am this morning, we were referred to a private hospital in Bwari, Abuja, where they accepted his body. This morning, they are embalming his body but they need to first reduce its size as he has swollen.”

Nazareth stated that the late actor’s younger brother was with her, while the rest of his family would join them in the hospital later today.

“His younger brother, Samson Decker, is here with us. He cannot talk to the press at the moment because he is not in the right frame of mind. Victor Decker was about 72 years old when he died.”

Decker starred in films like Double Strings, If I am President and Lotanna.