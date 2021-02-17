Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari condemns Kagara school boys abduction, dispatches security officials

President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.

And the Honourable Commissioner for Education in the State has directed the immediate closure of ALL BOARDING SCHOOLS in Rafi LG, Munya LG, Shiroro LG and Mariga LG.

Following the reports of the kidnap , the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives. The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.

President Buhari has assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” said the President as he condemned as cowardly the attack on innocent school children..

