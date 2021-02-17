Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Jonathan says “I am not leaving PDP”..holds closed door meeting with Party Chieftains

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Maitama Abuja.

Former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Pius Ayim, former governor of Cross River, Senator Liyel Imoke, former House leader Mulukat Adeola-Akande and former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema were all in attendance.

Held behind closed doors, the meeting’s purpose was unknown as of Tuesday morning, but it may not be unconnected to the 2023 elections.

The Saraki-led Reconciliation Committee was inaugurated after the 2019 general election, to help the party reconcile aggrieved members, including those who left the party, and as well woo new members for the party.

The PDP recently lost a prominent member to the ruling party when the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi defected to the APC.

Since then, there have been several claims by the ruling party that more governors from the PDP are on their way to join them, claims that the PDP National Working Committee has refuted.

