Onyegbule, Five Others Appointed Into The Board Of Imo Broadcasting Commission

Uzodimma approves appointment of Six-member board for IBC
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the appointment of a six-member board for the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).
in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Oguwike Nwachukwu, the members are : Hon Emma Dike who will server as Chairman of the board and Mr. James Egbuchulam, the IBC Director General (DG) as Secretary.
Other members of the board are Engr. Onwuelingo K. Okechukwu, Ms. Ify Onyegbule
Sir John Uchechukwu Nnabuihe, and a representative of the State Ministry of Information and Strategy.
The board members are expected to synergise and harness their professional competences in a manner that will see IBC become a proud state-owned going concern.
The board is to be inaugurated soon, the statement concluded

