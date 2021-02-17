Ronke Odusanya’s Child’s Paternity gets messier, Court orders DNA

The custody battle between Nollywood star actress, Ronke Odusanya aka Flakky Ididowo and her babydaddy, Olanrewaju Saheed popularly known as Jago has taken another turn.

Now, Jago wants a DNA test carried out on their daughter Fife. Why? He suspected Ronke had multiple partners while he was dating her!

Therefore, during their court haring last week, a magistrate court ordered that a DNA paternity test be carried out on Ronke Odusanya’s daughter.

M. O. Tanimola, the magistrate, gave the order when the case was brought before her at Court 8, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja magisterial district, Lagos.

Jago, through his lawyer requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

However, Ronke and her lawyer agreed to the request on the condition that the DNA fees and other bills be footed by Saheed.

The actress’ lawyer also pleaded with the court to ensure it is a court-supervised DNA test.

Ms Tanimola decided on an undisclosed hospital on Lagos Island for the test to be done, and for the results to be sent directly to the court.

She adjourned the case till March 31, for further hearing.

Ronke in December debunked rumour that she was trying to wreck Jago.

In December 2020, a blog (not Kemiashefonlovehaven) reported that the actress had taken her baby daddy to court over the custody of their daughter.

“Ronke requested for millions of Naira from her baby daddy and told him that she is a celebrity and she must celebrate the birthday in a very big way, the guy had to sell one of his cars worth 12m for 4m and gave Ronke the 4m of which Ronke didn’t end up celebrating any birthday,” the blog read.

The blog also said that Ronke had asked Jago to sell his house worth N90 million.

“Real trouble however started when Ronke advised Jago to sell his house worth 90million of which the guy was ready to heed him but the documents of the house is with the guys mother,the mother refused to release the document saying Jago already sold all his properties including lands and this is the last property,” it read.

Meanwhile, Ronke, reacting to the report on December 8 in an Instagram post, said she would be calm because the truth always reveals itself

“While my silence may be taken for cowardice, I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. I can defend myself but I won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating fact less information.

“Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what? Investigate before publishing,” she wrote.

Ronke and Jajo welcomed their daughter in 2019.