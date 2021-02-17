Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

UNN Lecturer Impregnates 4 Students Within 4 Years

Younews Ng February 17, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 63 Views

A lecturer with University of Nigeria Nsukka, Mr. Chigozie Odum has been suspended

This is coming after the lecturer allegedly impregnated four students of the Institution within his four years of being appointed as a lecturer.

His suspension was signed by the deputy registrar of the institution, Mrs F. C. Achiuwa for the Registrar.

In the suspension letter obtained, the suspended lecturer was asked to stay away from his duties until the conclusion of investigation and verdict is issued by management on the matter.

He has been equally placed on half salary within the period of investigation.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Abdulsalami asks governors to talk less, warns of disintegration

Former Head of State and Chairman, National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar is worried, seriously ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.