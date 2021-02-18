36 govs hold 1st Physical meeting 8.p.m today, since Covid outbreak.

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are set to meet tonight at the State House Conference Center, in Abuja.

Head, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting scheduled for 8 pm, will be the first physical meeting since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country last year February, has only one item on the agenda, security.

Recall some members of the NGF, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abubakar Sanni of Niger, visited Shasha Market in Ibadan to assess the destruction at the scene of the clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities.

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The meeting may include that on the agenda.