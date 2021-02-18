IMF calls for caution, not ban in use of cryptocurrencies

The International Monetary Fund has called for caution in the use of cryptocurrencies, describing it as a concern.

It disclosed this during a virtual briefing on the recently published 2020 Article IV IMF Staff Report for Nigeria.

The Resident Representative of IMF for Nigeria, Ari Aisen, said the concern on the use of cryptocurrencies was why many central banks were cautious about the development.

He said, “The issue with some of the cryptocurrencies is that perhaps some care should be taken about their activities. The use of cryptocurrencies is a concern.

“That is why some central banks, not only in Nigeria, have these concerns about what kind of activities these cryptocurrencies are put and how best to monitor those activities.”

Aisen noted that some of the activities might be illegal or related to money laundering and drug peddling.