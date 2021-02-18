Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Wife kills husband over telephone call to her rival

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a woman, identified as Queen Beatrice, for allegedly killing her husband, Emmanuel Ikujuni, at Omotosho town, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspect hit the head of the deceased with a plank following an argument that ensued between them after Emmanuel allegedly called another woman on phone in his wife’s presence.

After the deceased was hit with the plank, he was said to have collapsed.

His neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The deceased’s sister, Imoleayo Ikujuni, who confirmed the incident, claimed that the suspect challenged her late brother for calling another lady.

She said, “During the fight, she hit him with a plank and he died. The police have arrested her and the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Akure, for further investigation.”

