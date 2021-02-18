Wife slumps, dies during heated argument with husband

A man, David Idibie, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly causing the death of his wife, Juliana, at their residence on Joado Street, in the Ajah area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Wednesday, said David and Juliana were having an argument when his wife suddenly slumped, adding that he abandoned her to die.

Adejobi explained that Juliana’s remains were recovered in a pool of blood.

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one David Idibie, of Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, in the Ajah area of the state, for the murder of his wife, one Juliana, 42, of same address, on February 16, 2021 around 10pm.

“It was gathered that the deceased had engaged the suspect in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained severe head injuries. While lying in a pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.

“The police operatives attached to the Langbasa division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and took the corpse to a mortuary.”