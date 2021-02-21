Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking : Military aircraft crashes in Abuja, No survivor, all 6 on board perished

February 21, 2021

A chartered flight just crashed at the Abuja Airport now. Everything burnt.

Eye witnesses said “This aircraft should have crashed into the residential area but we watched him maneuver into a free bush to crash”

No casualty reported yet,  but many are feared dead in a plane crash this Sunday, February 21, 2021, involving a Nigerin military aircraft.

The crash took place in the nation’s capital, Abuja, according to Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

He tweeted early Sunday afternoon from his officil handle, @hadisirika:

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any”.

UPDATE :

The Nigerian Air Force NAF201, a B350 aircraft on Sunday crashlanded in Abuja.

YOU NEWS gathered that the aircraft departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 10:33 am with six persons on board, including 2 crew members.

The plane reported engine failure at 10:39 am and crashlanded on the final approach path of Abuja runway 22 at 10:48 am.

Fire services are already at the scene of the accident.

All six persons on board were reported to have died.

 

 

