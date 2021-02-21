EFCC acting chairman promoted to Level 14 ahead of Senate screening

The new acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has been promoted to the rank of Chief Detective Superintendent ahead of his Senate screening,

The move comes amid a lawsuit challenging Bawa’s qualification for the job.

Section 2 of the EFCC Act states that a person who will be appointed as chairman of the commission must have at least 15 years experience and must be the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent.

Bawa, who was appointed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, on February 16, 2021, was on Grade Level 13 and a Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent.

A lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, subsequently filed a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to stop the Senate confirmation of Bawa.

However, it was learnt that on Friday, Bawa and his course mates were given letters of promotion with immediate effect.

Section 2 of the EFCC Act states that a person who will be appointed as chairman of the commission must have at least 15 years experience and must be the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent