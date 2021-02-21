Kidnappers of Adamawa United FC driver demand N50m

Gunmen, who kidnapped the driver of the Adamawa United Football Club, in Benin, Edo State capital, have demanded a N50 million ransom.

The players were attacked along Benin-Ore Expressway while on their way to Lagos for a football match.

Players and officials of Adamawa United FC were robbed at gun point around Benin-Ore expressway Friday night at about 11.45pm on their way to honour NPFL week 11 fixture against MFM FC in Lagos.

According to report, their phones,

feeding monies and other valuables were taken away by the criminals.

The team driver was also abducted in the process and as at press time, no one knows his whereabouts.

The Vice Chairman of the club, Abdullahi Abdulkadir, said that the kidnappers contacted him earlier morning on Saturday, threatening to kill the driver, Alhaji Kabiru, if they do not get the money.

“The kidnappers contacted me this morning around 6am, asking for N50m or they kill the driver”, he stated.

Abdulkadir disclosed that the gunmen robbed the players of their phones, money and food before taking the driver into the bush.

“We lost contact with the players until 11 pm on Friday when the team manager told me that they had been robbed of their valuables and our driver abducted by gunmen around 6:30 pm.”

“We are in a state of shock over the incident but we have informed our superiors and are awaiting response”, he noted.