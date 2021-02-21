Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Rochas Okorocha arrested, reportedly handcuffed

Younews Ng February 21, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 149 Views

Immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has been arrested on the orders of the Imo State Government and reportedly handcuffed.

An official source told YOU NEWS ”
Power Show in Imo ..
Senator Rochas Okorocha arrested for trespassing on Government property …
..Power is indeed transient.. The true meaning of IBERIBERISM.

It happened this Sunday evening, February 21, 2021.

Okorocha has been having running battles with incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and is said to have angered the Governor by forcibly reopening the Royal Palm Estate sealed by the State Government.

The State Government had recovered the Royal Palm Estate along Akachi road, Owerri, on Saturday in compliance with directive of the Imo State gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on recovery of Lands and other related matters.

