Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Boko Haram Beheads Five IDPs in Search of Firewood

Younews Ng February 23, 2021 Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 109 Views

At least, five Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been slaughtered in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state, according to sources.

The IDPs reportedly went in search of firewood outside Damboa town on Sunday morning when the incident happened.

According to a member of the local vigilance group, Abu Damboa, the IDPs were declared missing when they didn’t return.

Abu said he and his colleagues then embarked on a search-and-rescue operation.

“We got the report to that some IDPs were missing. So, we swung into action but later found five of them beheaded two kilometers away from the scene where they were falling trees.

“It was disheartening to see fellow human beings slaughtered like animals, they were all displaced persons, “Abu said.

Humanitarian sources said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon, adding that the victims have been buried according to Islamic rites.

“Information received was that eight IDPs who went in search of firewood outside Damboa town some 6-8kms were abducted.

“Five dead bodies out of the eight missing IDPs were recovered this morning,” a humanitarian source revealed.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, gave a marching order to the troops to reclaim some communities under the control of the insurgents in Borno State

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Many recommend stiff sanctions as truck is hooked on Otedola under bridge!

At Otedola under bridge! You see, these guys are just senseless and brainless. I do ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.