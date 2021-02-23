Boko Haram Beheads Five IDPs in Search of Firewood

At least, five Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been slaughtered in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state, according to sources.

The IDPs reportedly went in search of firewood outside Damboa town on Sunday morning when the incident happened.

According to a member of the local vigilance group, Abu Damboa, the IDPs were declared missing when they didn’t return.

Abu said he and his colleagues then embarked on a search-and-rescue operation.

“We got the report to that some IDPs were missing. So, we swung into action but later found five of them beheaded two kilometers away from the scene where they were falling trees.

“It was disheartening to see fellow human beings slaughtered like animals, they were all displaced persons, “Abu said.

Humanitarian sources said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon, adding that the victims have been buried according to Islamic rites.

“Information received was that eight IDPs who went in search of firewood outside Damboa town some 6-8kms were abducted.

“Five dead bodies out of the eight missing IDPs were recovered this morning,” a humanitarian source revealed.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, gave a marching order to the troops to reclaim some communities under the control of the insurgents in Borno State