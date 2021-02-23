Fayemi Visits Wife Of Dead Airforce Officer, Olasunkanmi Olawunmi

The Executive Governor Ekiti State this morning spent time condoling with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, wife of, Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday.

Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday was from Ogotun Ekiti.