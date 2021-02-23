Fayemi Visits Wife Of Dead Airforce Officer, Olasunkanmi Olawunmi
Younews Ng
February 23, 2021
Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending
36 Views
Fayemi Visits Wife Of Dead Airforce Officer Olasunkanmi Olawunmi slideshow 2021-02-23
The Executive Governor Ekiti State this morning spent time condoling with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, wife of, Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday.
He spent this Tuesday morning with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi.
Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday was from Ogotun Ekiti.
Check Also
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja called for an overhaul of the national strategy on ...