Fayemi Visits Wife Of Dead Airforce Officer, Olasunkanmi Olawunmi

Younews Ng February 23, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

The Executive Governor Ekiti State this morning spent time condoling with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, wife of, Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday.

He spent this Tuesday morning with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi.

Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday was from Ogotun Ekiti.

