A former commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state, Kenneth Emelu, has said “no power will stop” Okorocha, from succeeding Muhammadu Buhari, as the next president of Nigeria.

Emelu, who spoke when a crowd of supporters visited the former governor (Okorocha) at his Spibat mansion in Owerri, said “no power in Africa, even in the world” would stop a man whose time has come.

He expressed optimism that Okorocha would emerge the next president of the country.