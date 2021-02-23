Ortorm Says Bauchi gov is a ‘Fulani terror’ member

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday said he remained convinced that his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, is a member of Fulani terrorists group terrorising Nigeria.

Governor Ortom, who stated this during a press conference in Makurdi, also cried out that his life was being threatened by his counterpart’s outburst.

He said the Bauchi governor was part of the conspiracy against him, adding that with the manner Mohammed was attacking him, his life is no longer saved.

The Bauchi governor had criticised Ortom when he accused him (Ortom) of creating bad media campaign against Fulani ethnic group, stating that the situation had worsened the herder-farmer crisis.

Mohammed had further accused Ortom of criminalising the entire Fulani across the country.

Ortom, who reacted, said with the continuous support for Fulani herdsmen, his Bauchi counterpart “is one of the Fulani terrorists” that have invaded the country and terrorising innocent Nigerians.

Why did I say so? This is the same governor, who took oath of office to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The constitution does not give room to allow foreign armed Fulani herdsmen, Tiv people or Yoruba or any ethic group to come in and to carry arms.

“But the Bauchi governor said every Fulani man is a global man; so, he could go anywhere at any time. It is quite disappointing to hear a governor who took oath of office to say that.”