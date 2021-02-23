Presidency wades into Okorocha, Uzordimma fight

Okorocha, has reveal at his Spibat mansion in Owerri on Monday, that the Presidency intervened in the matter.

Okorocha also said Uzodimma might not end well as a governor, adding that the governor had governance, but “is now pursuing shadows.”

The ex-governor said while insecurity was ravaging Orlu area of the state and civil servants not paid, the governor had decided to launch “an attack on me and members of my family.”

Okorocha said, “The way Governor Hope Uzodimma is going, he may not end well as governor. Insecurity is ravaging Orlu. Over 10 houses were burnt in Oguta yesterday (Sunday).

He knows what he is doing; he wants everybody to fear him. Instead of him to face governance and pay salaries and security in the state, he is busy chasing shadows of violence.”

He called on the inspector General of Police to immediately arrest Uzodimma’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, and Senior Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe, who he alleged led thugs to attack him at the estate.